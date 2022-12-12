39,672 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 84.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

