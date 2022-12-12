43,674 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $78.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

