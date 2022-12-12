43,781 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $452,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.