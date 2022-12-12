45,764 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $53.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.