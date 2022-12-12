45,764 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
SCHP opened at $53.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.