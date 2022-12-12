4,824 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.