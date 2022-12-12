50,123 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

