53,754 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 661.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $64.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

