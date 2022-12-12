680 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 0.1% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.5 %

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

