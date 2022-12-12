689 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

