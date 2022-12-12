8,749 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $265.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

