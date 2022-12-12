A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of AOS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

