AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

