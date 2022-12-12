Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $73,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

