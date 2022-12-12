ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,586 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 774,982 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 519,990 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

