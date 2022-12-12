Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $145.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.72 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

