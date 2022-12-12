Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

