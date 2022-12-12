Advisory Research Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

