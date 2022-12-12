Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,428,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

