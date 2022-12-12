Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,917 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.