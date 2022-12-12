AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AgileThought Stock Performance

AGIL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,009.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 57,862 shares of company stock valued at $222,401 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

