AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AgileThought has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,862 shares of company stock worth $222,401. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

