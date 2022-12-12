Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 814,272 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,938. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

