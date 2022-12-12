ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

