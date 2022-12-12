ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Raised to $65.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.5 %

ALE stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.