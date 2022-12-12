AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.10 Average PT from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

