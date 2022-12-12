Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

OROCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Allkem Price Performance

OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Allkem has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

