Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $93.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.