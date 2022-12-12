AlphaVest Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition (ATMVU) is planning to raise $60 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, December 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

AlphaVest Acquisition has a market-cap of $80.2 million.

EarlyBirdCapital served as the underwriter for the IPO and Revere Securities was co-manager.

AlphaVest Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search on businesses throughout Asia. However, we will not consummate our initial business combination with an entity or business with China operations consolidated through a variable interest entity (“VIE”) structure. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Note: AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. filed its S-1 for its SPAC IPO on Nov. 4, 2022; the company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on July 28, 2022.) “.

AlphaVest Acquisition was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 420 Lexington Ave, Suite 2446 New York, NY 10170 and can be reached via phone at 1-203-998-5540.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.