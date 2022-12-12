Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $29.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.10 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

