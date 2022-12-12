Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$13.50 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

