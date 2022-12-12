Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARR opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.