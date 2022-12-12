Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
