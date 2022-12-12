Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.
Shares of ADI opened at $168.68 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
