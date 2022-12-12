Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.68 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

