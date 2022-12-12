Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,337.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.50).

CCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.70) to GBX 2,500 ($30.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($5,038.32). Insiders acquired 630 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,780 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,990 ($24.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,554.69. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,706 ($33.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,921.63.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

