Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Target Price at $140.00

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $200.64 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 97.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $2,361,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

