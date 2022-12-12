Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $4,780.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,648.53 on Wednesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,315.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4,252.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

