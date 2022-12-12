Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) PT at $11.17

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Orange stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

