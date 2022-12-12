Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Price Target at GBX 652.71

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.96).

Several research analysts have commented on RMV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.54) to GBX 608 ($7.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.73) to GBX 497 ($6.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 549.60 ($6.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,389.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.65. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($9.88).

Insider Activity

Rightmove Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £217,622.28 ($265,360.66).

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.