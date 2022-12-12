Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) PT at $50.71

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 470.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

