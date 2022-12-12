Analysts Set Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) PT at $5.75

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

STRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Starry Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,258,893 shares in the company, valued at $31,969,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,315,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,136.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

