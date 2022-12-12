Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $8.83

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $4.37 on Friday. Telos has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

