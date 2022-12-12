Andrew Bodenham Buys 14,783 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,352.05).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.51) on Monday. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.23 ($1.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.23) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

