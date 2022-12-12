Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

AIRC stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

