(ARIS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

(NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) is one of 7,485 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.59 billion $1.01 billion 64.22

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4427 23971 30083 633 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.