Aristeia Capital LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW)

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,638 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KINZW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

