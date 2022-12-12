Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €2.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.05) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.16) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.11) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.39 ($2.51) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.86.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

