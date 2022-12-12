Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $342.55.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

