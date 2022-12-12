Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

