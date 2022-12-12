Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARSSF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Assura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

