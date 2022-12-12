Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $126.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 32.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

